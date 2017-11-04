VOTE DAILY FOR YOUR FAVORITE COVER BAND Read More

Events

Run The Raceway

Saturday

Nov 4, 2017 – 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM

7602 South Avondale Boulevard
Avondale, AZ 85323 Map

More Info

Runners, start your engines! Join Playworks at Phoenix International Raceway on November 4th for a family fun run event that’s unlike any other. Run the Raceway benefits Playworks Arizona to end schoolyard bullying in West Valley Title one schools. Trucker hat, commemorative medal and more included in all registrations! Visit www.azruntheraceway.com to register.
AZ Run the Raceway

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Sonic Youth

Demand it!

Radiohead

Demand it!

Pixies

Demand it!

Beck

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

Listen Live