On Saturday and Sunday mornings, January 27th & 28th, the sky will be filled with colorful hot-air balloons participate in thrilling “Hare & Hound” races from the grassy fields of the Goodyear Ballpark for a spectacular sight of mass and color. Spectators can walk on the field and experience the balloons inflation and lift off. Photo taking is invited.



DESERT GLOWS on Friday and Saturday evenings, January 26th & 27th are our most popular attended events. A field full of illuminated, tethered, hot air balloons will glow in time to music.



The HOME Foundation - is a non-profit organization engaged in a mission to enhance the quality of life for seniors in our communities through caring service, fulfilling essential needs, and providing education to caregivers. www.homefoundation.org



Friday: 4pm - 8pm

Saturday: 7am - 8pm

Sunday: 7am - 10am