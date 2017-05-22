For the 3rd year in a row, make plans to join Coach Arians and his wife Christine at the 3rd Annual Arians Family Foundation Fundraiser Dinner at Steak 44 on Monday, May 22nd, 2017. The event will begin with a 6:00pm VIP cocktail reception at Steak 44 where guests will have the opportunity to mingle with Cardinals’ coaches, players and other Valley sports stars and celebrities. The event then continues with Cardinals’ coaches and players joining guests at their table for a delectable dinner at Steak 44 starting at 7:00 p.m.



The day before on Sunday May 21st, see a brand-new event for the Arians Family Foundation with the Inaugural Topgolf Family Challenge which will take place at the Topgolf Gilbert complex in Gilbert, AZ. Guests will have the opportunity to again socialize with Cardinals’ coaches, players and their families as well as meet some of the CASA kids of Maricopa County while participating in the Challenge. There will also be a dinner buffet and a special live performance.



“There is nothing our family loves more than helping children and that’s why we started the Arians Family Foundation in 2013 so we could create a voice for children,” said Bruce Arians. “We hope everyone will come out and join us at both the Topgolf and Steak 44 events and really make a difference in the lives of our Valley youth.”



“Here at Steak 44 we love our Cardinals and especially Coach Arians. It is truly an honor for us to team up with the Arians Family Foundation and raise a ton of money for this awesome cause,” said Jeffrey Mastro, Steak 44 owner and partner. “We hope everyone comes out and supports BA and our Valley children.”



The Arians Family Foundation (AFF) supports and develops programs which strive to prevent and ameliorate the abuse and neglect of children. AFF supports CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and specifically Voices For CASA of Maricopa County, which helps make sure that children who are involved in the court system, as a result of abuse or neglect by their families, receive the love and help they need.



For more information on this announcement or to buy tickets/sponsor the event, please visit ariansfamilyfoundation.com or call 310-426-9900.