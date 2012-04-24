Events

Phoenix Rescue Mission Home for the Holidays

Wednesday

Nov 22, 2017 – 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1468 N. 26th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85009 Map



DONATE NOW!

Just a dollar ninety-two will give a hopeless, hurting person a reason to be thankful and a chance to get off the streets for good.

For less than a cup of coffee you can provide a Thanksgiving meal for a homeless neighbor. Phoenix Rescue Mission needs your help. It’s just a dollar ninety-two for a Thanksgiving meal plus help. Visit phoenixrescuemission.org/ and sponsor a meal today.
