Phoenix Rescue Mission Home for the Holidays
Wednesday
Nov 22, 2017 – 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mission Support Center and Donation Warehouse
1468 N. 26th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85009 Map
More Info
DONATE NOW!
Just a dollar ninety-two will give a hopeless, hurting person a reason to be thankful and a chance to get off the streets for good.
For less than a cup of coffee you can provide a Thanksgiving meal for a homeless neighbor. Phoenix Rescue Mission needs your help. It’s just a dollar ninety-two for a Thanksgiving meal plus help. Visit phoenixrescuemission.org/ and sponsor a meal today.
Just a dollar ninety-two will give a hopeless, hurting person a reason to be thankful and a chance to get off the streets for good.
For less than a cup of coffee you can provide a Thanksgiving meal for a homeless neighbor. Phoenix Rescue Mission needs your help. It’s just a dollar ninety-two for a Thanksgiving meal plus help. Visit phoenixrescuemission.org/ and sponsor a meal today.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business