St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire
Saturday
Mar 11, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Margaret T Hance Park
67 W Culver St, Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ 85003 Map
More Info
The 34th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire returns to Phoenix on Saturday, March 11.
The Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Third Street from Sheridan to McDowell. Take a walk to Margaret T. Hance Park to arrive at the Faire, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The St. Patrick’s Day Faire features three stages of Irish music, Irish step dancing and bagpipers. Other features include food and beverages, Irish crafts, Irish merchandise, genealogy, Irish clubs, a children’s area and more! Stop by the McClelland Library at the Irish Cultural Center to enjoy a guided tour of the “1916 Commemorative Exhibition.”
Faire admission is $10 for Adults. $8 for Seniors (55 & over) and Military. Children 12 and under are FREE. Buy your tickets online now.
Free parking is available with the purchase of a St. Patrick’s Day Faire ticket. The parking garage is at 1850 North Central Ave. There is a free round-trip shuttle bus from the parking garage to the St. Patrick’s Day Faire (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Attendees can also ride the light rail to the Roosevelt Street station and walk to Hance Park.
For more information, visit stpatricksdayphoenix.org.
The Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Third Street from Sheridan to McDowell. Take a walk to Margaret T. Hance Park to arrive at the Faire, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The St. Patrick’s Day Faire features three stages of Irish music, Irish step dancing and bagpipers. Other features include food and beverages, Irish crafts, Irish merchandise, genealogy, Irish clubs, a children’s area and more! Stop by the McClelland Library at the Irish Cultural Center to enjoy a guided tour of the “1916 Commemorative Exhibition.”
Faire admission is $10 for Adults. $8 for Seniors (55 & over) and Military. Children 12 and under are FREE. Buy your tickets online now.
Free parking is available with the purchase of a St. Patrick’s Day Faire ticket. The parking garage is at 1850 North Central Ave. There is a free round-trip shuttle bus from the parking garage to the St. Patrick’s Day Faire (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Attendees can also ride the light rail to the Roosevelt Street station and walk to Hance Park.
For more information, visit stpatricksdayphoenix.org.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business