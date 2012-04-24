This holiday season your donation to Phoenix Children's Hospital is doubled. Going twice as far to ensure every child has access to life-saving care.



THE CARE, TREATMENT AND RESEARCH THAT PHOENIX CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL PROVIDES IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE GENEROSITY OF DONORS LIKE YOU.

Phoenix Children’s is one of the top pediatric facilities in the US and is known for it’s expertise in: Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, and Urology. We are also known for our leading-edge Level One Pediatric Trauma Center.



Your support also funds ground-breaking scientific research for a wide range of pediatric diseases.



Leave a legacy by donating to Phoenix Children’s Hospital today. Thank you for becoming one of our Stars for Phoenix Children’s.