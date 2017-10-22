Aces and Laces
An afternoon of poker, football on the 20' TV, food and drinks followed by an evening with casino gaming and a rematch of the Super Bowl as the New England Patriots host the Atlanta Falcons!
2:00pm, VIP Registration & Afternoon NFL Games
3:00pm Charity Poker Tournament Begins
5:00pm General Admission
5:30pm Evening NFL Game
6-9pm Casino Gaming
Poker prizes include:
$1500 entry into the 2018 WSOP
$1100 entry into the 2018 Arizona State Poker Championship
Cruise Vacation
LED Smart TVs
Prizes for everyone at the final table including a poker chips set!
Casino prizes include:
LED Smart TV
Diamond earrings
Restaurant Gift Cards
100% of all profits are donated to Every Kid Counts, a Scottsdale based charity
VIP: 2pm-9pm $100 Admission Before October 1, 2017. $120 at the door Includes food, drinks, $500 casino voucher, reserved seat in the charity poker tournament (no charge) GA: 5pm-9pm $40 in advance $50 at the door. Includes food, drinks, $500 casino voucher FOOTBALL!
