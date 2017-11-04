Events

Bob's Biker Blast

Saturday

Nov 4, 2017 – 11:00 AM

15600 N. Hayden Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Map

More Info

Whether you are on two feet or two wheels, join hundreds of riders in their mission to raise funds for Phoenix Children’s Hospital through the “I Ride 4 PCH” campaign. The November 4th self-guided ride, starting at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, kicks off the 6th Annual Bob’s Biker Blast. BBB is an all day celebration of the riding community culminating at the World’s Largest Harley-Davidson dealership in a performance by 3 Doors Down. 100% of rider registration fees, concert tickets and tee-shirt sales, as well as a percentage of proceeds from the sale of food and beverage, will benefit Phoenix Children’s. Help us kick off Bob’s Biker Blast 2017 with a very special ride benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital!

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Dry River Yacht Club

Demand it!

Stevie Wonder

Demand it!

Radiohead

Demand it!

Murs

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

Listen Live